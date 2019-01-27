Steve Seroka recall effort an insult to voters

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

As a resident of Ward 2 who voted in the last Las Vegas City Council election, I have been targeted to sign a petition to recall Councilman Steve Seroka. I have had my door knocked on at least half a dozen times, and those are just the times that I was home to answer it. Many other times I have arrived home to find the recall leaflets stuck to my door.

The pitch is a one-two punch. They tell you that Mr. Seroka should be recalled with some vague language tantamount to “he hasn’t done what he said he would.” And then they present you with Victoria Seaman’s brochure. Conveniently, Ms. Seaman then lets you know that she would be available to assume Seroka’s office, as she lost her last election for the opposition party to the Nevada Senate and currently finds herself with some free time.

The idea that someone such as Ms. Seaman would think I wold be so gullible as to commit my signature to an effort to undo the will of the people at the ballot box is insulting.

Short of proof of some type of criminal behavior, elected officials should be allowed to fulfill the terms they were elected to serve and then face re-election to be judged on the merits of what they were able to accomplish. Ms. Seaman can feel free to run against Mr. Seroka when he is up for re-election. Until then, she should stop asking the voters of Ward 2 to create a backdoor opportunity for her as a shortcut through political trickery.