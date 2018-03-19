Students making their point about gun violence

“Your right to bear arms should not supersede my right to have a life.”

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks,” comes from the Shakespeare play “Hamlet,” written around 1600. Yet it seems to apply perfectly to the Wednesday column by Victor Joecks (“School walkout can’t hide problematic gun proposals”).

Clearly, students are making inroads into refuting arguments being used by Mr. Joecks and others (think Mitch McConnell) in support of manufacturing and selling more guns. The one simple argument that seems to make the most sense to me came from a Florida student who said something like, “Your right to bear arms should not supersede my right to have a life.”

I urge people to read again the phrase from our Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”