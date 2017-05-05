Terrorism and liberal intolerance on college campuses

The definition of terrorism, according to the Oxford Dictionary: the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. The legal definition according to Merriam-Webster: the unlawful use or threat of violence especially against the state or the public as a politically motivated means of attack or coercion.

So take a look at the conduct of our liberal/progressive/leftist/Democrat (choose your label) students at UC Berkeley and many other university campuses across our country.

I hear constant calls for the good citizens of Islam to make a greater effort to help stop the terrorists among them. Maybe it’s time for the American people to call on the Democrat Party to do the same.