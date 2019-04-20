The Mueller probe boomerangs

The look of incredulity on the face of Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was priceless. She was taken aback by the mere thought of Attorney General William Barr looking into the corruption emanating from the top floor of the J. Edgar Hoover building. Never mind that Democrats had recklessly smeared Donald Trump with claims of being a “Russian agent.” How dare you investigate the FBI and their interaction with the Clinton campaign!

But while the left had nothing but gossip and false information from anonymous sources — most likely a feature of the FBI attempts to take down Mr. Trump — the real evidence of corruption is already in the public domain: $12 million given to a “cut out” law firm to hire a foreigner to gather dirt from the Kremlin; meetings by the DNC with Ukrainian officials to get dirt on Paul Manafort; leaks from the FBI to selected journalists to promote the concocted theory and then using the articles of those progressive journalists as “proof” of their “Russian collusion” theory; FISA warrants using unverified information despite such practices being prohibited by U.S. law; FBI informants such as Stefan Halper being used as lures to try and trip up Trump campaign officials.

A set of dirty, disgraceful acts designed to get one person elected — and, when that failed, to get the duly-elected president out of office.

We have heard many cries from the left about attacks on our democracy. Frankly, there could be no greater attack on our democracy than one political party using the power and reach of the government to maintain power. Spy masters John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey, along with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and maybe even former President Barack Obama, are going to have a lot of questions to answer. And if Sen. Shaheen and the Democrats had an ounce of integrity, they would demand some answers.

Don’t hold your breath.