Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Can someone tell me why people who are smart enough to manage important, high paying, jobs in government do not understand that “they will get caught” when they take shortcuts (“LVCVA misused cards,” Thursday Review-Journal)? There is always a paper trail. Also, I would like to know why a person making $900,000 per year needs to steal $17,000 more.