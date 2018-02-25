Time to bring discipline back to the Clark County School District

The Feb. 15 Review-Journal included an article about a Las Vegas elementary school teacher being charged with abuse of children. According to my interpretation of the story, the kids were being total brats.

If we misbehaved at school back decades ago, the teacher bent us across a desk and spanked us with a yard stick. Then when we got home, our parents backed the teacher, and we got another spanking.

There is a difference between a spanking and a beating. Many children today are totally undisciplined. If parents would discipline their kids and teach them discipline, this country would improve greatly. With teachers’ hands being tied when it comes to dealing with unruly children, teaching must be a total nightmare.