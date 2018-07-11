Letters

Trump haters who advocate violence are going too far

Phoebe Dinsmore Las Vegas
July 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

We enjoy the Review-Journal’s opinion page, but there is a difference between an opinion and an incitement to harm others. Nadio Romeo’s letters have appeared many times, revealing her liberal views and outrageous name-calling. This was often taken with a grain of salt, as she has the right to state her opinions.

But in her Friday letter “Trump swine,” she went too far. Her venomous advocacy for the physical harassment of — and her call to use “any weapon at our disposal” against — all Republicans is a horrifying threat to every American and the future unity of the United States.

Many of us don’t always agree on many things, but we’re civilized, and we don’t go out and beat up our neighbors.

