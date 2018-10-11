Letters

United States is ignoring global warming

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
October 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Every nation on the planet, except the United States, views global warming as a problem that could cause the deaths of billions. Donald Trump and the Republicans will go down in history, if history exists in the future, as the greatest mass murderers that ever existed on the planet for their failure to attempt to prevent global warming. It is that simple. And this statement is not hyperbole.

