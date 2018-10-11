Every nation on the planet, except the United States, views global warming as a problem that could cause the deaths of billions. Donald Trump and the Republicans will go down in history, if history exists in the future, as the greatest mass murderers that ever existed on the planet for their failure to attempt to prevent global warming. It is that simple. And this statement is not hyperbole.
United States is ignoring global warming
Donald Trump and Republicans will be guilty of mass murder
