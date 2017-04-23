UNLV hires a new athletic director

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I would like to wish Desiree Reed-Francois well in her new position as UNLV athletic director.

As a graduate and a not very talented former UNLV athlete, I root for every team and bleed Rebel red whenever we lose. I think we need to take a moment to thank Tina Kunzer-Murphy for her service to the university. I think she did a great job under very tough conditions. What I know is that she loves UNLV as much as any of us and every decision she ever made about UNLV was made because she believed it to be in the best interest of the university.

I wish her well in any future endeavor and thank her for her hard work.