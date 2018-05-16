Wayne Allyn Root is a breath of fresh air

It is gratifying to know that there are still some newspapers in this country that are willing to provide alternative views on politics.

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thank you, Review-Journal, for publishing Wayne Allyn Root’s commentaries. It is gratifying to know that, in the volatile atmosphere that exists today, there are still some newspapers in this country that are willing to provide alternative views of politics. This practice keeps your readers well-informed so they can make common-sense choices and sift through the garbage that is untruthful.