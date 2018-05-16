Thank you, Review-Journal, for publishing Wayne Allyn Root’s commentaries. It is gratifying to know that, in the volatile atmosphere that exists today, there are still some newspapers in this country that are willing to provide alternative views of politics. This practice keeps your readers well-informed so they can make common-sense choices and sift through the garbage that is untruthful.
Wayne Allyn Root is a breath of fresh air
It is gratifying to know that there are still some newspapers in this country that are willing to provide alternative views on politics.
May 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm