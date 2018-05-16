Letters

Wayne Allyn Root is a breath of fresh air

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
May 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Thank you, Review-Journal, for publishing Wayne Allyn Root’s commentaries. It is gratifying to know that, in the volatile atmosphere that exists today, there are still some newspapers in this country that are willing to provide alternative views of politics. This practice keeps your readers well-informed so they can make common-sense choices and sift through the garbage that is untruthful.

