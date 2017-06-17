ad-fullscreen
Letters

We must come together as a nation to make this a better place

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
June 16, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Another elected official shot. This is terrible what is happening in this country. As Americans we should be better than this. This might be a direct result of the hatred that Democrats and liberals have directed toward Donald Trump.

It is time for all elected officials to step back and evaluate how their actions are affecting other people. It is time that all people in America be reminded — no matter your ethnicity or what party you support — that we are all Americans, first and foremost. It is time that we band together and work to make this country a better place for everyone. If we can’t all have different opinions without hatred and violence, then this country hasn’t progressed socially, ethically and morally.

I want all elected officials to start working with our president to make this country a better place for everyone. It is the people’s government — at least that is what the Constitution states.

