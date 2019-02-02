Why are we sending foreign aid to Mexico?

U.S. Border Patrol agents stand in front of a secondary fence in San Diego. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

I strongly object to the $10.6 billion foreign aid package slated for Mexico, a country that does little to stem the flood of illegals through their country and to our southern border. Let’s use part of this $10.6 billion to build the wall and the rest to hire more Border Patrol officers.

Ask the experts what they need to assist in controlling the number of illegals coming across our borders. They will tell you what they told the president: They need the wall.

We are now in the 21st century. It is time to shut down our 18th-century laws, specifically as they apply to anchor babies. Why is the U.S. taxpayer supporting kids who don’t belong here in the first place?