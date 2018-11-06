Why did Clark County alter early voting times?

I am appalled at the blatant attempt by Clark County election officials to affect the current election (“Early voting centers will be open late if people are in line,” Friday Review-Journal). The recent announcement that the early voting sites would be kept open past scheduled closing time so long as people are waiting in line to cast ballots is tantamount to picking sides. The hard deadline to get in line was changed to midnight.

According to Clark County’s own schedules, one-third of early voting sites were supposed to close by 6 p.m. The rest were to be closed by 8 p.m.

An extra four to six hours to vote? Talk about stacking the deck.