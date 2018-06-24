Americans don’t buy liberal lie that border crisis is Trump’s fault

Poor liberal snowflakes. They just can’t win for losing. The latest Rasmussen poll is out. American voters — by a landslide — blame illegal alien parents for the border crisis over family separations, not President Donald Trump or the federal government.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Liberals don’t think like most Americans. The latest Rasmussen poll is out. American voters — by a landslide — blame illegal alien parents for the border crisis over family separations, not President Donald Trump or the federal government. By a margin of 54 percent to 35 percent, the American people blame the parents.

Try as they may, liberals can’t get the voters to blame Trump. People know. President Barack Obama separated children from illegal alien parents by the thousands. Obama put kids in cages.

Liberals can’t win because Trump is so much smarter than they are. He is playing chess while they play checkers. Trump accomplished in a week what Obama couldn’t in eight long years. Simply amazing.

Trump neutralized a contentious issue within days. He took the whole issue off the table. Trump ruined their plans. That’s why they’re mad. Weeks of nationwide protests, unrest and anarchy are now dead in the water. Poor snowflakes. Brilliant political move by President Trump.

Now, on to those who compare President Trump and border crisis to Nazis, Hitler and the Holocaust.

It’s time to stand up to these mentally disturbed liberal bullies, frauds and exaggerators. Nothing compares to the Nazis. Nothing is the Holocaust. No one is Hitler.

Stop using those words, you frauds. Do you know how ridiculous you sound? You’re destroying the meaning of such powerful words. “Never forget” soon will be forgotten, because you’ve trivialized the meaning of the words “Nazi,” “Hitler” and “Holocaust.”

I’m a Jew. There is no comparison in this modern world to those horrible words and deeds.

Nothing is “the Holocaust.” No one is a “Nazi.” No one is “Hitler.”

Hitler killed 6 million of my Jewish people. His troops raped, tortured, enslaved and murdered my people. They gassed them in showers. They suffocated them in rail cars. They starved and worked them to death. They gunned my people down with machine guns.

Last I checked, Trump hasn’t killed one Jew. Or one Mexican. Or anyone else. Last I checked, there are no gas chambers. Last I checked, there are no rail cars taking any race of people to concentration camps. Last I checked, no one is being used as cheap human labor. Last I checked, there are no torture experiments under Trump.

No one is killing immigrants, legal or illegal. We are actually spending billions of taxpayer dollars on people who have no right to be here. We treat these kids, thousands of whom are unaccompanied minors abandoned or sent away by their own parents, so well it’s remarkable. No other country in the world treats illegals or their children with such compassion, care and expense.

Hitler? Trump’s America is more Hilton than Hitler.

Please stop using terms like “Hitler” and “Nazi” and “Holocaust” simply because you don’t agree with someone’s politics.

And please stop comparing our proposed Trump wall to the Berlin Wall. How absurd. That wall was built to keep good people in. Our wall will be built to keep bad people out. In communist countries like the old East Germany, Soviet Union or Cuba, people were willing to die to get away. America is so great they cross deserts and swim shark-infested oceans to get in.

You say “Trump is Hitler,” yet millions of Mexicans, Central Americans, Muslims, Africans and Cubans are desperate to come to Trump’s America. If it’s so terrible, why do they want to come?

Because as “terrible” as Trump is (according to thankless, miserable, depressed, negative liberals), Trump at his worst treats immigrants far better than the leaders of any African, Mexican, Central American or Cuban hellhole treat their own citizens.

America at its worst and most “racist” is far better than anywhere these immigrants are coming from. Not even close.

Otherwise, why do they come? Why don’t all these immigrants just stay in Mexico? Doesn’t Mexico want them? Won’t Mexico take in and pay for these kids?

Maybe liberals ought to smoke on that one for a while.

Trump isn’t Hitler. America isn’t Nazi Germany. And the border crisis isn’t the Holocaust.

Trump’s America is the best place in the history of the world.

Wayne Allyn Root is host of the nationally syndicated "WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show." His Review-Journal columns run Thursday and Sunday.