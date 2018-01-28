COMMENTARY: FBI went to great lengths to plot against Donald Trump

Folks, this is called a coup. This is supposed to happen only in a Banana Republic.

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

I’d like to write more about the booming Trump economy. About bonuses for 2 million workers and bigger paychecks for 90 percent of taxpayers thanks to the Trump tax cuts. And about Trump’s triumphant appearance at Davos — telling the entire world that America is now open for business.

But there is much more important news involving the exploding FBI/Department of Justice scandal and the shocking, about-to-be-world-famous FISA memo.

Many in the FBI/DOJ leadership will be fired or forced to resign. Many others may wind up serving prison time.

The scandal involving texts from FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page, is so deadly, it goes far beyond the wildest imagination of anything in a Hollywood movie.

FBI agents openly texted about how Hillary was about to win the presidency — and no one wanted to be on her bad side. Page texted to the lead Hillary investigator (her lover): “She might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more DOJ than FBI?”

So the intimidated FBI agents rigged the investigation, asked her softball questions, didn’t record her interview, didn’t put her under oath and then changed the wording of the conclusion from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

Here’s how bad the story gets. Even the crooked FBI agents out to fix the investigation against Hillary believed and recommended that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe could not possibly be in charge of the probe after his wife took a $700,000 donation from Terri McAuliffe, the Clinton’s great friend and financial bagman for decades.

It’s clear top FBI leadership hated Donald Trump, used fraudulent pretenses (a fake dossier paid for by Hillary and her campaign) to get FISA warrants against Trump and were out to stop Trump at all costs. As I’ve warned from Day One, the main purpose of obtaining illegal wiretaps to spy on the Trump campaign was to pass along his campaign plans to Hillary and her team. This was how the FBI leadership tried to guarantee an election victory for Hillary.

It’s also clear top FBI brass formed a “secret society” with the sole goal of destroying the newly elected Trump. A congressman has spilled the beans that this “secret society” didn’t include just FBI agents. It included federal judges, federal prosecutors and at least one attorney general of a large state.

It’s clear this “secret society” met off-site to plot against the president of the United States. These rogue plotters used “burner phones” because they were so afraid their plot could be uncovered. Burner phones? Is this the FBI or the Colombian cocaine cartel?

We have no idea how bad this gets. The FBI suddenly claimed 50,000 texts from Strzok and Page were gone, missing, disappeared. Two days later the DOJ inspector general announced he found them. Of course, he did. FBI forensic experts find missing texts from bad guys every day. That means the FBI was purposely trying to hide these 50,000 texts. Can you imagine what’s in them?

Folks, this is called a coup. This is supposed to happen only in a banana republic. But that’s exactly what America became under Barack Obama — a cesspool of crime, corruption, conspiracy and media/big government collusion.

The infamous FISA memo will soon be released one way or another — whether GOP congressmen read it out loud on the House floor, or President Trump reads it out loud during his State of the Union. We know specific names have been leaked from this memo about terrible crimes committed.

This is bad. This is the worst scandal in U.S. history. The FBI may never recover. Faith in government may never recover. The Democrat Party will never recover.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.