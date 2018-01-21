COMMENTARY: Looming scandal will hammer the Democrats

No wonder Hillary was so confident in the days leading up to Election Day. No wonder she was so shocked and distraught on election night.

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The fix was in. The 2016 election was rigged — and Donald Trump won anyway.

All hell is breaking loose in D.C. The next few weeks will be the most shocking in America’s history. The revelations about to be made public will shake this nation to its core.

Liberals who watch only CNN and MSNBC probably haven’t a clue what’s about to hit them. Trust me, that light at the end of the tunnel is a train headed straight for the Democrat Party.

We all know — thanks to former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile — that Hillary rigged the Democrat presidential primary against Bernie Sanders. That was a precursor of what was to come.

Does it shock anyone that someone brazen enough to rig a presidential primary would also try to rig the general election?

Don’t look now, but Donald J. Trump may be the first person in world history to win an election rigged against him. Hillary — with the backing of Barack Obama and the leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice — fixed the general election so Trump couldn’t win. And Trump — this relentless bull in a china shop — won anyway.

No wonder Hillary was so confident in the days leading up to Election Day. No wonder she was so shocked and distraught on election night. Keep in mind the point of fixing the election. It wasn’t just about Hillary winning. It was about covering up her crimes.

It’s all coming down upon this cabal of criminals like a ton of boulders. Hillary, Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, John Podesta, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice, Huma Abedin and leaders of the FBI and DOJ — they’re all looking at possible prison terms as this massive, brazen scandal and conspiracy unravels.

First there’s the recent testimony of the co-founder of Fusion GPS. He admitted the FBI may very well have paid for the travel expenses of the author of the dossier — a fraudulent work of fiction used by the same FBI to obtain FISA warrants against Trump and his team. If the FBI leadership was doing the bidding of Hillary, her campaign and the DNC, who together paid millions for the fake dossier, based on lies from Russian officials, it’s not just fraud and abuse of the FISA court. It could very well be called treason.

Think of their goals. First, to use the dossier itself to frame and slander Trump during the campaign. Second, to use the dossier to get warrants and listen in on Trump. Third, to use what they found through surveillance to feed Hillary all the campaign inside info she needed to guarantee victory. Fourth, if by miracle Trump still won, use what they heard to frame his team and impeach Trump. This is Watergate on steroids.

Then there is a four-page memo just made available to the entire House of Representatives. Members of Congress who have seen the memo call it “shocking,” “explosive,” “alarming” and “mind-blowing.” They say it shows conspiracy and collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton campaign to stop Trump from reaching the White House.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said, “Part of me wishes I didn’t read it, because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country.”

This is a political earthquake. Before this is over, the Democrat Party will be in shambles. The legacies of Hillary and Obama will be in ashes. The FBI may never recover.

And dare I say it? Hillary herself could wind up in prison — along with many of her closest friends and confidants.

But the most amazing part of all is … somehow, Trump won a rigged election.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear of watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.