RJ Magazine

Bow-making made easier with Henderson woman’s device

Bowdabra creates elaborate bows easily
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2020 - 10:48 pm
 
Sandy Sadler creates a bow at her home in Henderson using the Bowdabra device she invented. (Rachel Aston)
Sandy Sadler, inventor of the Bowdabra, a device that allows you to create elaborate bows, at her home in Henderson. (Rachel Aston)
Henderson resident Sandy Sadler's Bowdabra, a device she invented to make it easier to create bows, now has sales of more than a million. (Rachel Aston)
The Bowdabra makes it easier to create more elaborate bows using multiple materials at once. (Rachel Aston)

Sandy Sadler couldn’t make bows, and couldn’t find a bowmaker she liked. So she invented the Bowdabra. Sales have reached more than a million since then. Sadler, who lives in Henderson, had a hard time launching the device in the U.S. in the late ’90s, so she started in Europe and Australia. Eventually, the device caught on here, where the bow-challenged can find it at bowdabra.com (where you’ll also find demonstration videos), and at other retailers, starting at $12.99.

“I was the most craft-phobic person in the world,” Sadler said. “I didn’t think I was creative at all. Now I know everybody has a touch of creativity.”

Here are a few of her tips:

■ Buy good-quality wrapping paper because thinner paper tears and is more difficult to work with.

■ Use double-sided tape to conceal where paper is secured.

■ Consider materials other than regular ribbon for bows, such as deco mesh.

■ Add interest to bows by combining several materials, such as deco mesh, glittery tulle and curling ribbon, layered atop each other.

■ Top with a floral pick or other embellishment to add pizzaz.

