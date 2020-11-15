Bow-making made easier with Henderson woman’s device
Tips from the inventor of the Bowdabra, which has more that one million in sales.
Sandy Sadler couldn’t make bows, and couldn’t find a bowmaker she liked. So she invented the Bowdabra. Sales have reached more than a million since then. Sadler, who lives in Henderson, had a hard time launching the device in the U.S. in the late ’90s, so she started in Europe and Australia. Eventually, the device caught on here, where the bow-challenged can find it at bowdabra.com (where you’ll also find demonstration videos), and at other retailers, starting at $12.99.
“I was the most craft-phobic person in the world,” Sadler said. “I didn’t think I was creative at all. Now I know everybody has a touch of creativity.”
Here are a few of her tips:
■ Buy good-quality wrapping paper because thinner paper tears and is more difficult to work with.
■ Use double-sided tape to conceal where paper is secured.
■ Consider materials other than regular ribbon for bows, such as deco mesh.
■ Add interest to bows by combining several materials, such as deco mesh, glittery tulle and curling ribbon, layered atop each other.
■ Top with a floral pick or other embellishment to add pizzaz.