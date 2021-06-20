96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
RJ Magazine

Smoke and mirrors, bubbly and a secret menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2021 - 12:07 am
 
The Smoke and Mirrors spirit-driven cocktail is inspired by the classic Manhattan and is made w ...
The Smoke and Mirrors spirit-driven cocktail is inspired by the classic Manhattan and is made with two bourbons. (Clique Hospitality)

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, which will open with Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24, will definitely bring the bubbles — with a little smoke and mirrors.

The Smoke and Mirrors spirit-driven cocktail is inspired by the classic Manhattan and is made with two bourbons — Buffalo Trace, which has a wheated mash bill that produces a softer and sweeter style, and Russell’s Reserve 10 Year, with a higher rye content to supply some “backbone.” A house-made black tea-lavender syrup adds sweetness and depth, and the cocktail gets richness and balance from Montanarro sweet vermouth.

It’s served in a coupe sprayed with Lagavulin 16-year scotch and garnished with lemon zest for a bright note. It’s one of eight specialty cocktails on the menu, said John Pettei, managing partner for owner Clique Hospitality. “They’re cocktails crafted exclusively for Gatsby’s that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Another is a shareable drink called the Champagne Bubble Bath, served in a mini-bathtub with a spoon for scooping up the mojito foam. It’s made with gin, Aperol, Champagne, pineapple, muddled blood-orange juice, lime juice and strawberry rosé.

Champagne also will be a Gatsby’s specialty, with 10 offered by the glass and more than 40 by the bottle, including vintage and rare Champagnes.

Five cocktails that Pettei promises will be “over the top” in terms of ingredients, preparation or both will be available via a secret menu, though he won’t reveal more, because then it wouldn’t be a secret.

“All I can say is you’ll have to find it,” Pettei said. “We’ll drop some clues or some hints leading up to it, maybe on social media platforms. Stay tuned; you should be able to figure it out.” rwlasvegas.com/dining

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
2
Popular trends to revamp your home post-lockdown
Popular trends to revamp your home post-lockdown
3
Pizza for breakfast and other delicious ways to start the day
Pizza for breakfast and other delicious ways to start the day
4
Viva Las Vegans: New sushi bar highlights plant-based dining scene
Viva Las Vegans: New sushi bar highlights plant-based dining scene
5
Fruit-filled frozen paletas celebrate flavors, colors of Mexico
Fruit-filled frozen paletas celebrate flavors, colors of Mexico
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Richard and Fiona Sibelrud with their adopted dog Dudley. (L.E. Baskow)
A new leash on life
By John M. Glionna

Once a national embarrassment, shelter charts amazing recovery

Peggy Sleik and Mike Hug have floating shelves in their Henderson home. (Rachel Aston)
Popular trends to revamp your home post-lockdown
By C.L. Gaber

Twenty-twenty goes down in history as a year that needed a renovation. We asked a few Las Vegas designers what small changes can make a big impact.

THE LATEST
Mark Hall-Patton conducts a Facebook Live session within the former Boulder City Depot building ...
End of the line for Mark Hall-Patton
By John M. Glionna

How a love of history turned a humble museum administrator into a celebrity.

Dario Diofebi (Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvan/rjmagazine)
Q&A with high-stakes poker player Dario Diofebi
By C.L. Gaber

The story focuses on a fictional Strip hotel, a high-stakes poker player, a clinically depressed cocktail waitress and a reporter fighting for their souls.