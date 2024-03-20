3 areas Golden Knights must improve to earn NHL playoff spot

The Golden Knights are still in a playoff spot with 14 games remaining in the regular season, but they need to tighten up a few things to punch their ticket.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to take a shot against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) readies to snag a puck shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks to a puck deflected by defenseman Ben Hutton (17) Tampa Bay as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) closes in during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) trades punches with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) just misses a goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights feel they’ll be in good shape if they played how they did Tuesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the Knights’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was a good team game that just didn’t lead to a good result. But the level of urgency is different than if the season was just getting going in November or December.

The Knights are in March and need points as much as positive feelings. They entered Tuesday three points up on the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand.

“We’re getting farther away from the poor pockets of hockey and better at getting back to our game. That’s an encouraging thing,” Cassidy said. “That’s truer to our identity. We’re getting there.

“I’m positive of where the direction is going of the team.”

The Knights will try to keep their momentum going against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. They’ve won three of their last five, a stretch that started with a 5-4 overtime victory in Seattle on March 12.

The Knights trailed the Kraken 4-2 in the third period but still came back to win.

This homestand they’ve defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 and then controlled play for most of their loss to the Lightning.

“Take the positives with us for the next game,” center William Karlsson said. “There were some good things we did out there.”

The Knights also have plenty of things they can clean up their final 14 games to ensure they’ll make the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years.

Here are three areas the team can improve in down the stretch:

1. Power play

The Knights are ranked 22nd in the NHL on the power play at 18.7 percent.

That doesn’t do the state of the unit justice.

The Knights are 6-for-45 (13.3 percent) since the All-Star break. Only the Philadelphia Flyers have been worse. The Knights are also tied for the league lead with five short-handed goals allowed in that span, including one to Lighting center Anthony Cirelli on Tuesday.

Karlsson said turning the power play around has to start with more urgency and a concerted effort to get pucks to the net.

Cassidy said it goes beyond that.

“I think it’s a mindset,” Cassidy said. “I think we force plays. … Our efficiency and passing around to stretch teams and get them out of their coverage, we lack patience there.

“Where we are now is not acceptable. We should be better. I think our players understand that. It’s just getting to buy into the mindset and keep working on it.”

2. Goaltending

Cassidy plans out starts for his goaltenders at the beginning of each month. Who ends up getting more time can depend on who is the hot hand.

There’s no clear leader now. Cassidy said Wednesday that goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill will both get plenty of games the rest of the way to see if one of them grabs the job.

Hill is 3-8-0 his last 12 appearances and has an .879 save percentage in that span. He hasn’t allowed two goals or fewer in his last seven starts.

Thompson, who is expected to start Thursday, hasn’t been much better. He is 2-3-2 his last seven appearances and has an .879 save percentage in that stretch.

Thompson did show progress his last game, making 20 saves to beat the Devils. His goal will be to build off that showing against the Kraken.

3. Blue-line play

The Knights have been searching for answers on defense in recent games.

Cassidy shook up the pairs Sunday by replacing Zach Whitecloud and Nic Hague with veterans Ben Hutton and Alec Martinez. The move looks good so far. Hutton scored Tuesday and has provided a spark since coming in.

The Knights need to find a mix that works before the playoffs. One way to give their goaltenders confidence is to play well in front of them. That’s how the team won a Stanley Cup championship last season. The Knights need to figure out a way to achieve similar success in their defensive zone this year.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.