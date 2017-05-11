Derek Jeter thanks NYC ahead of Yankees jersey retirement

Derek Jeter - Thank You, New York (The Players' Tribune/YouTube)

Sep 23, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (2) reacts after making the final out of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 5-4. (Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

In this Sept. 7, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter (2) tips his cap to fans during a pregame ceremony honoring the Yankees captain. Jeter wrote an essay published May 11, 2017, on his Players' Tribune site thanking the city before his No. 2 jersey is permanently retired by the team on May 14. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter, left, celebrates with C.C. Sebathia after driving in the game-winning run with a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5 in Jeter's final home game. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter (2) is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run with a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter waits to bat as he stands near the Yankees logo painted on the infield behind home plate during the fourth innings of the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL) - RTR47G2V

Sep 20, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (2) reaches on infield single to second during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter waits to bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK — Derek Jeter is paying tribute to New York City a few days before the Yankees permanently retire his jersey.

Jeter posted an essay titled “Thank You, New York” on his Players’ Tribune website on Thursday. Jeter writes about being “quiet, unsure and a little intimidated” coming to New York after growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He praises the city for supporting him throughout his 20 seasons with the Yankees writing, “I’ll never forget how you looked out for me.”

The piece is accompanied by a video in which Jeter and other New Yorkers recite the essay.

The Yankees will retire Jeter’s No. 2 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium ahead of their game against the Houston Astros. The 14-time All-Star shortstop helped lead New York to five World Series titles.