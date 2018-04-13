Green Valley baseball uses bunts to defeat Foothill, 5-3

Green Valley scored five unearned runs in the fifth inning with the help of three bunts to beat visiting Foothill, 5-3.

Green Valley's Callan Hermansen slides in safe at home while playing against Foothill in the fifth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's Jake Empey slides in safe at first while Foothill first baseman Tyler Kara catches the ball during the second inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley first baseman Colton Rambur, left, high fives catcher Gavin Amelburu after Rambur scored in the fifth inning while playing against Foothill at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's Jake Empey tries to slide into second but Foothill's Jake Perales had already tagged the base at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's infielder Carter Gehlken tags out Foothill's Kelton Lachelt at second base during the third inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Foothill pitcher Kelton Lachelt pitches against Green Valley during the third inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Foothill infielder Chris Ranieri tries to grab the ball but misses while playing against Green Valley during the fifth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley first baseman Colton Rambur runs toward home during the fifth inning while playing against Foothill at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's Carter Gehlken runs toward third base while playing against Foothill in the fifth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's Carter Gehlken reacts after scoring while playing against Foothill in the fifth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley's Garrett Nelson, second from left, prepares to high five outfielder Miguel Mariani after Nelson scored in the fifth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Green Valley pitcher Joe DiGiacomo pitches against Foothill in the sixth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Foothill pitcher Jake Perales pitches against Green Valley in the sixth inning at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Green Valley won 5-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gavin Amelburu came into Thursday’s game having hit four homers in Green Valley’s previous three games.

So it surprised everybody, including Green Valley coach Corey Gehlken, when Amelburu laid down a bunt in the fifth inning.

But with the wind howling in from left-center field, there was no better day to bunt, and Amelburu was one of three Gators to do so in a five-run fifth inning as they pulled out a 5-3 win over visiting Foothill.

“That was a real shocker,” Gehlken said of Amelburu’s bunt. “He’s a real good bunter. If you’re a good hitter, you’re a good bunter. That’s how it works. Bunting is all about tracking the baseball, and that’s what hitting’s about.

“I didn’t tell him to bunt, and I was shocked more than anybody when he did it. But obviously it worked, because I think it shocked them, too.”

Green Valley (10-10, 7-4 Sunrise League) trailed 3-0 entering the fifth, but scored five runs without hitting the ball out of the infield. Colton Rambur reached on an error, and Callan Hermansen followed with a bunt single. A throwing error on the play allowed runners to move to second and third, and another error on the next play put Green Valley on the board.

Garrett Nelson followed with a bunt single to score a run, and Amelburu then put down another bunt that pitcher Kelton Lachelt threw away, allowing two more runs to score and giving the Gators a 4-3 lead.

Amelburu scored on a passed ball for the final margin.

“We got a few great bunts down and put the pressure on the defense,” Gehlken said. “That’s what high school baseball does for you if you do that. If your pitcher can throw strikes and keep you in the game and you can put pressure on the defense, you typically will come out on top.”

Joe DiGiacomo pitched the distance, allowing two earned runs on eight hits.

“We got a great performance today out of DiGiacomo,” Gehlken said. “That’s a pretty good job in a league game for us.”

Tommy Dirk went 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Foothill (11-7, 6-4).

