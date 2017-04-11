Here’s a fan’s guide to Cashman Field for 51s games this season

A misting system works to keep visitors cool during the Las Vegas 51s baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Cashman Field on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Temperatures during the game rose into the triple digits. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas 51s Amed Rosario (1) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The new April burger that will be sold under the new concessionaire, Centerplate, on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. It has bacon brown sugar sausage, BBQ sauce, and American cheese. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review Journal @rookie__rae

The burger for the month of June that will be sold under the new concessionaire, Centerplate, on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Pineapple and red onion are in the ground beef. It's topped with swiss cheese, teriyaki pulled pork, shoe string onion, and cole slaw. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review Journal @rookie__rae

A new burger that will be sold during July under the new concessionaire, Centerplate, on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. It has aged cheddar bacon sausage, chili, and cheddar cheese. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review Journal @rookie__rae

As the 51s embark on their 35th season, so, too, does their stadium, Cashman Field.

“You try to shine this place up the best you can. The LVCVA has done a great job of that,” 51s president Don Logan said. “It’s clean and it’s functioning as well as it can.”

The biggest change at Cashman is the expanded variety of food this year. The 51s have switched concessionaires from Aramark after 34 years to Centerplate.

Besides the food, there’s the promotions. There will be plenty of promos throughout the season, including the Smith’s Value Menu Mondays, Budweiser Dollar Beer Nights on Thursdays and fireworks on Friday night.

Oh, and there’s baseball. The 51s have two of the New York Mets’ top 10 prospects. And the Las Vegas pitching staff should be loaded with so many good pitchers in the New York rotation.

Here are a few more things to you should know before you take a trip to the ballpark:

Food

The changes afoot are in the club level as well as the concession stands.

In the club, the buffet meal will cost $15 per plate and items are also available a la carte.

The meals will vary each day and the menus are subject to rotate. It will start with a Southwest menu on Monday, Tuesday will be barbeque, Wednesday will feature Mexican food, Thursday will be an “Out of the Park,” menu, Friday will feature a fish fry and Saturday will be Italian. They also will have a special Sunday brunch menu and a Sunday night game menu.

In addition to regular burgers, they will serve a hamburger of the month on the concourse available for $12.

April’s burger will feature a half link of maple bacon brown sugar sausage with shoe string potatoes, barbecue sauce, American cheese and a bun along with a skewer with lettuce, tomato, onions and a pickle spear.

Vegan nachos and a veggie burger will also be available as part of a wider array of vegan and vegetarian options.

There will also be more gluten free items for fans, including a hot dog served inside lettuce with a southwestern relish.

General manager for the Cashman Center Field Complex Paul Lussier said fans have asked for a bigger variety of healthier items in surveys. He said they tried to addresse that with a vegetarian wrap, Caesar salad wrap, vegetable crudité, pita and hummus and fresh fruit available on the concourse, among other items.

“(The 51s) were very happy with the additions that we made,” Lussier said.

Ticket information

Fans can purchase season tickets and mini-plan packages by calling the team’s office at (702)-943-7200.

Single-game ticket are also on sale both at the box office and online via Ticketmaster.

Tickets range from $11-$30 when purchased in advance and jump up slightly in price when purchased on day of game.

Promos

In addition, they’ll have a special fireworks extravaganza on the Fourth of July.

On April 28, they’ll host Star Wars Night and two days later will be Bark in the Park.

Other dates to look out for are April 15 (“35 seasons” dry fit T-shirt night), April 29 (1983 Las Vegas Stars jersey throwback night), May 13 (batting practice top night), May 27 (1991 Las Vegas Stars throwback jersey night), June 24 (ugly sweater jersey night), July 15 (baseball cap night), July 29 (jersey giveaway), Aug. 19 (Kris Bryant bobblehead) and Aug. 26 (51s duffle bag night).

If you go

Parking at the stadium costs $5 and is cash only.

The stadium is also accessible via ride share services like Uber and Lyft and the RTC bus, which drops off close to the stadium.

Fans can bring bottled water into the stadium, and all bags will be subject to a search.

Gates open about an hour prior to the game.

The stadium is located at 850 Las Vegas Blvd.

Who to watch on the field

Keep an eye out for Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith, two newcomers to the 51s’ lineup.

Rosario, a shortstop, and Smith, a first baseman, are the New York Mets’ two top prospects.

Returner Gavin Cecchini, now playing second base, is also one of the Mets’ top 10 prospects.

Gift shop

The 51s have a wide array of memorabilia in their gift shop, ranging from stuffed animals and Lego characters to more typical stadium items like shirts, jerseys and hats.

Every major league team is represented in some form, whether it be by hat, lanyard or another item.

New this year, they also sell 35th anniversary patches, which players will be wearing on their jerseys.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.