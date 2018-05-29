Mets’ Todd Frazier joins 51s on rehab, to play this week

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, who went on the disabled list May 8 with a strained left hamstring, joined the 51s on Monday at Cashman Field and hit, ran and took ground balls before the game.

With the Mets playing in rainy Atlanta, New York sent third baseman Todd Frazier to Las Vegas a few days early to continue with his rehab.

“Everything’s gone well. I’ve got three or four more days including today to get running,” Frazier said. “Hopefully by the end of the week here in Reno, I’ll be able to help the big league club here soon.”

Frazier, 32, expects to play in a few days, then join the Mets after the 51s’ weekend series in Reno.

Mets physical therapist John Zajac kept close watch over Frazier on Monday.

“We’ve been working our butt off to get this where it needs to be,” Frazier said. “I just saw Wilmer Flores went down with a back injury, so the smoother and quicker I can get my butt back up there, the better the team will be.”

Frazier has been dealing with the hamstring issue since two weeks into the season. He’s hitting .237 in 32 games with the Mets.

“(I’m) very anxious, but I know the process, especially with hamstrings,” Frazier said. “Any other kind of injury, I really feel like I could have basically played through it, but they’re saying not to mess with the hamstring.”

