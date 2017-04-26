New York Mets call up Reynolds, send down Gilmartin to 51s

Las Vegas 51s Matt Reynolds (5) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The New York Mets officially called up Matt Reynolds on Wednesday, two days after he left the 51s in Sacramento to fly to New York.

After dealing with a tight hamstring last week and making his return Sunday, Reynolds left a day later to meet the Mets, missing the past two 51s games. To make room for Reynolds on the roster, the Mets sent down left-hander Sean Gilmartin.

Gilmartin, who made one start for the 51s this season, was called up by the Mets on April 14. They sent him down on the 20th and called him up a day later before sending him down again Wednesday.

Gilmartin has made one appearance for the Mets this season, a scoreless apperance that lasted 2/3 of an inning.

Reynolds has primarily played left field for the 51s this season and has hit .300/364/.360 with 15 hits and four RBIs in 13 games. Originally an infielder, Reynolds has appeared in left and center, as well as at third base and second base for Las Vegas this season.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.