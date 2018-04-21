Rancho rides complete game to 5-1 baseball over Coronado

Layton Walls pitched the distance and struck out six to lead Rancho’s baseball team to a 5-1 home victory over Coronado on Saturday.

Layton Walls’ 104th and final pitch Saturday was his finest of the day.

It was a 1-and-2 fastball — there was no radar gun, but Rancho’s coach estimated high-80s — up in the zone and it blew away Coronado’s Ethan Stephens for Walls’ sixth strikeout and his first seven-inning complete game this season in the Rams’ 5-1 home baseball win over the Cougars.

“I love it,” Walls said of ending the game with a strikeout. “It’s the best feeling in the world, I can tell you that.”

The raw numbers weren’t that predictive of a complete game. Walls walked five and gave up three hits, including a homer, and threw first-pitch strikes to just 12 of 26 hitters.

But the numbers don’t tell the whole story. He induced two 1-6-3 double plays, and a line drive doubled a runner off in the sixth. Walls struck out six and did not allow a runner to reach third base.

“I just felt like I had to hit my spots, do my job and let my defense work, and at the end of the day we got the ‘W,’ ” Walls said. “It’s always a little bit of a hype when you start double plays.”

The second-ranked Rams (22-4, 14-2 Sunrise League) scored in the third when Edarian Williams doubled to lead off the inning, then went home on an errant pickoff attempt. After scoring in the fourth, Williams walked in the fifth and reached third on another failed pickoff, then he and Joey Walls scored on Kagen Kennedy’s two-out single for a 4-1 lead.

“Coronado is always a tough game, and we came out and capitalized when we had to,” Rancho coach Manny Llamas said. “Great team win.”

Williams was 1-for-2 with the double and two walks and is hitting .518. Kennedy is hitting .544 for the Rams, who have a .439 team average.

Cristian Herrera homered for the seventh-ranked Cougars (16-8, 11-4), and Boston Mabeus struck out nine in four innings, allowing two runs (one earned).

