Tyler Curtis’ homer backs gem in Gorman’s 6-2 baseball win

Parker Aquino scattered three hits over six strong innings with eight strikeouts, and shortstop Tyler Curtis backed him with a first-inning homer and three RBIs in Bishop Gorman’s 6-2 win over visiting Clearfield (Utah).

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Parker Aquino (1) pitches against Clearfield during the fourth inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's shortstop Tyler Curtis (2) swings against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's second baseman Dutch Landis (22) is tagged out by Clearfield catcher Ethan Giacalone at home as attempting to score on a sacrifice fly during the third inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Clearfield players come together after their 6-2 loss against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Parker Aquino (1) pitches against Clearfield during the third inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's outfielder Max Prescott (11) catches a fly ball against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's catcher Gavin Mez (18) receives a pitch against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Brandon White (3) pitches against Clearfield during the third inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman plays against Clearfield during the fourth inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's first baseman Christian Lamar (24) runs towards third base against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman plays against Clearfield during the fourth inning at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's outfielder Ryan Sepede (12) starts towards second base against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's first baseman Christian Lamar (24) starts towards third base against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's second baseman Dutch Landis (22) swings against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's shortstop Tyler Curtis (2) runs towards third base against Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's baseball team sweeps the field after being defeated by Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman's baseball team hangs out after being defeated by Clearfield at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The best thing a pitcher can get is run support, and it’s particularly helpful when it comes early. So Thursday, Bishop Gorman’s baseball team made sure to get right-hander Parker Aquino a couple of runs before fans could bite into their hot dogs.

Aquino scattered three hits in six strong innings with eight strikeouts, and shortstop Tyler Curtis backed him with a first-inning home run and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 6-2 win over visiting Clearfield (Utah).

“When they get more runs, it definitely boosts your confidence and lets you work easier,” Aquino said. “You know when you get your team to back you up and get you support, it makes it easier to work.”

Curtis started the Gorman half of the first with a bang, taking the first pitch and depositing it over the left-field wall for a 2-0 lead. He reached on an error and scored two innings later, then singled home a run in the fourth.

Curtis’ first-pitch homer was a sign of things to come. Ten Gaels put the ball in play on the first pitch, and collectively they went 4-for-10 with a homer and two doubles when they did.

“He gave me a first-pitch fastball and I turned on it and got the barrel out front,” Curtis said. “We don’t like to let good pitches go by, and if we get a first-pitch fastball that’s right down the middle, we just like to go for it. We’re going to be aggressive.”

Giving Aquino an early lead was a recipe for success. He struck out the side in order in the sixth, and only once allowed back-to-back hitters to reach. He pounded the zone with a fastball from his three-quarter arm slot and mixed in an off-speed pitch as an out pitch.

“I mixed my pitches really well, which help me set up other pitches to punch out guys,” Aquino said.

The Gaels (11-2) scored two in the first, three in third and one in the fourth. Aquino left the game in the sixth, and after two batters reached, Brandon White came in and struck out the last two hitters to record the save.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.