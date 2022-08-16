Aces All-Star signs groundbreaking endorsement deal

A’ja Wilson is the first professional female athlete signed to an endorsement deal by Ruffles, the official chip sponsor of the WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) slaps hands with guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson is coming to stores nationwide.

Wilson and Ruffles, the official chip sponsor of the WNBA, announced a partnership Monday on social media. The 2020 MVP is the first professional female athlete to sign with the brand, which also has endorsement deals with NBA stars like Jayson Tatum and LeBron James.

The Aces star has a multi-year deal with Ruffles, beginning with the launch of the new Ruffles Ridge Twists, which will come in two flavors: double cheddar and smoky BBQ. The latter is considered Wilson’s signature flavor, which was inspired by her South Carolina upbringing.

