Aces coach Bill Laimbeer finally gets haircut, shave
A day after the Aces’ seven-game winning streak ended, coach Bill Laimbeer got his first haircut in the WNBA bubble Wednesday.
Laimbeer, whose hair, scruffy beard and headband he’s worn during games have been a topic of conversation, said he planned on getting it cut Monday but his players and fans nixed the idea.
“I really want a haircut, and I really need a shave,” Laimbeer said before Tuesday’s game. “But our players got involved and fans got involved and said as long as we’re winning, they’re not going to let me get a haircut or shave.”
The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Tuesday.
Laimbeer showed up to Wednesday’s postpractice media Zoom session freshly shaved, and his haircut was videoed and posted on Instagram by Aces forward A’ja Wilson.
