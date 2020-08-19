Aces coach Bill Laimbeer finally gets haircut, shave

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer got his first haircut in the WNBA bubble, a day after his team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer gets a haircut on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (@lvaces/Instagram)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer reacts after a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A day after the Aces’ seven-game winning streak ended, coach Bill Laimbeer got his first haircut in the WNBA bubble Wednesday.

Laimbeer, whose hair, scruffy beard and headband he’s worn during games have been a topic of conversation, said he planned on getting it cut Monday but his players and fans nixed the idea.

“I really want a haircut, and I really need a shave,” Laimbeer said before Tuesday’s game. “But our players got involved and fans got involved and said as long as we’re winning, they’re not going to let me get a haircut or shave.”

The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Tuesday.

Laimbeer showed up to Wednesday’s postpractice media Zoom session freshly shaved, and his haircut was videoed and posted on Instagram by Aces forward A’ja Wilson.

