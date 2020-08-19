113°F
Aces

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer finally gets haircut, shave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2020 - 2:36 pm
 

A day after the Aces’ seven-game winning streak ended, coach Bill Laimbeer got his first haircut in the WNBA bubble Wednesday.

Laimbeer, whose hair, scruffy beard and headband he’s worn during games have been a topic of conversation, said he planned on getting it cut Monday but his players and fans nixed the idea.

“I really want a haircut, and I really need a shave,” Laimbeer said before Tuesday’s game. “But our players got involved and fans got involved and said as long as we’re winning, they’re not going to let me get a haircut or shave.”

The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Tuesday.

Laimbeer showed up to Wednesday’s postpractice media Zoom session freshly shaved, and his haircut was videoed and posted on Instagram by Aces forward A’ja Wilson.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

