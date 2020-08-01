100°F
Aces

Aces come up short in high-scoring loss to the Mercury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 9:06 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2020 - 9:10 pm

The Phoenix Mercury turned back an Aces run with one of their own Friday night in Bradenton, Florida, to win 102-95.

After the Aces (1-2) rallied from 23 points behind to tie the game at 56 with 5:35 left in the third quarter, Phoenix (1-2) immediately went on a 14-2 run to re-establish control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

