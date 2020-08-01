Aces come up short in high-scoring loss to the Mercury

After the Aces rallied from 23 points behind to tie the game at 56 with 5:35 left in the third quarter, Phoenix went on a 14-2 run to re-establish control.

The Phoenix Mercury turned back an Aces run with one of their own Friday night in Bradenton, Florida, to win 102-95.

After the Aces (1-2) rallied from 23 points behind to tie the game at 56 with 5:35 left in the third quarter, Phoenix (1-2) immediately went on a 14-2 run to re-establish control.

