Aces

Aces have been invited to White House, despite what Twitter says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 10:32 am
 
Updated June 15, 2023 - 11:01 am
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a photo during their media day, Monday, May 15, 20 ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a photo during their media day, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Aces have been invited to the White House to celebrate their WNBA championship season, contrary to a tweet from the Aces’ A’ja Wilson that was misinterpreted to mean that was not the case.

An Aces spokesperson said Thursday the details for the visit to the White House are still being finalized. The Aces don’t play the Washington Mystics in the nation’s capital until Aug. 26.

President Joe Biden praised the Golden Knights on social media following their 9-3 demolition of the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, calling the Knights the “first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”

Wilson replied on social media, asking when the Aces were going to take their trip to the White House, which was misconstrued in initial news reports as indicating the team had not received an invitation.

The Aces won the first major league professional championship in Las Vegas history last summer, defeating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the WNBA Finals.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

