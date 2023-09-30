Aces headed back to WNBA Finals after late rally — PHOTOS

The top-seeded Aces’ fourth-quarter comeback helped them secure a semifinal sweep against the Dallas Wings and a place in the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with guard Kierstan Bell, behind, after the team's win over the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young scramble for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) goes to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young shoots a layup against the Dallas Wings during the first of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates after forward Natasha Howard (6) made a 3-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives with the ball past Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) attempts a 3-point shot as Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks for a shot as Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) makes a move to the basket in front of Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) blocks a shot by Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts to pass the ball as Dallas Wings centers Teaira McCowan, left, and Awak Kuier (28) defend during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell gestures during the second half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempts to pass the ball past Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton, center, and center Awak Kuier during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, left, and guard Chelsea Gray celebrate during the second half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal against the Dallas Wings, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) goes for a layup during the second half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal against the Dallas Wings, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon gives instructions to the team during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal against the Dallas Wings, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Arike Ogunbowale built a reputation as a big-time shot-maker at Notre Dame before she was drafted by the Dallas Wings.

So the Aces had little doubt who was going to get the ball with a chance to tie the game and just 2.7 seconds remaining Friday. Ogunbowale received the in-bound pass and launched a fadeaway 3 from the left corner.

Her shot was short, bouncing off the front of the rim — and sending the Aces back to the WNBA Finals.

The top-seeded Aces survived a scare from the No. 4 Dallas Wings before pulling out a 64-61 win in Game 3 and a sweep of the semifinal series at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The defending WNBA champions finished the game on an 11-0 run to earn the franchise’s third Finals appearance in four seasons.

“We’re happy to put ourselves back in a position to win the ultimate prize, which is a championship,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said.

The Aces await the winner of the semifinals between the No. 2 New York Liberty and the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. The Liberty lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can clinch the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

“I don’t take these experiences for granted,” All-Star guard Kelsey Plum said. “It’s a blessing. It’s so hard to get here. A lot has to go right. Just super grateful to do it with this group.”

All-Star guard Chelsea Gray had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists while playing all but 43 seconds for the Aces. Plum added 11 points and seven assists. The Aces won despite turning the ball over 20 times.

Ogunbowale scored a game-best 18 points while playing all 40 minutes for the Wings.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. First-half struggles

The Aces never really found their offensive rhythm, but the first half was particularly tough. They shot 40.6 percent from the floor, and went 4 of 12 from 3. No player made more than three field goals in the half, and only Plum made a 3-pointer.

The Aces’ perimeter trio of Plum, Gray and Jackie Young shot 6 of 20.

Hammon’s team also turned the ball over 10 times in the first 20 minutes, leading to nine Dallas points. The Wings outscored the Aces 10-4 in fast-break points.

2. Wilson’s scoring contained

Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had scored 30 or more points in her past three games, but finally cooled off in Game 3. She scored 13 points on 40 percent shooting and also had a career-high nine turnovers. Wilson also went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line after making all 10 of her attempts in Game 2.

Hammon said the Wings predicated their defense on stopping Wilson, sending more bodies into the paint and being extra physical. Gray and Plum said Wilson still had a positive impact. Her 13 rebounds led the Aces, and she added two steals and two blocks.

“We don’t win that game if she’s not in the paint,” Gray said.

3. Fourth-quarter comeback

Ogunbowale made a layup to give Dallas a 61-53 lead with 4:59 remaining. It was the final basket of the Wings’ season.

The Aces’ defense locked in for the final five minutes. A Wilson layup assisted by Gray tied the game with 2:44 left, and an Alysha Clark free-throw gave the Aces their first lead since halfway through the first quarter.

Dallas went 4 of 19 from the floor in the fourth quarter. The Wings missed all eight of their 3s, turned the ball over twice and got outrebounded 11-6.

“There were multiple times where we could’ve fallen apart, gone our separate ways,” Hammon said. “But instead, they dug in like they always do and they did it together. And found ways to win.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.