Aces hit century mark again in rout of overmatched Fever

The Aces cruised past the Indiana Fever on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, eclipsing 100 points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in the third quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) slices past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Indiana Fever forward Lauren Cox (13) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates a big play with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defend the drive of Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) block the shot of Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots over Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempts to block the shot of Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Lauren Cox (13) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) and Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) fight for a loose ball with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) attempts to block the shot of Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) combine to block the shot of Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever forward Jessica Breland (51) and Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) celebrates in front of Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) after a big play in the second quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center JiSu Park (19) is fouled by Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) attempts to block the shot of Indiana Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Jessica Breland (51) and Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the second quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The game was all but over Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. But Aces center Liz Cambage was still on the edge of her baseline seat late through the fourth quarter.

That is, until teammate Riquna Williams buried an open 3-pointer, bringing Cambage — and fellow starters A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — to their feet in celebration.

“We’re a team of superstars. We’re a team where any person can go off on any given night,” Cambage said. “Anyone can get hot on our team.”

And everybody seems to enjoy it.

The Aces cruised to a 101-78 victory over the Indiana Fever before 1,981 fans, eclipsing 100 points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. Super sub Dearica Hamby had a game-high 22 points, Williams scored 16 and Cambage helped anchor a dominant two-way effort with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks — the most by a WNBA player this season.

No Las Vegas player attempted more than 13 shots, and eight of nine players scored seven points or more, including Joyner Holmes, who signed with the club Saturday and had eight points.

“We’re learning about each other. We’re playing efficient basketball,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We’re trying to manage our minutes and keep people healthy. So far, we’re being successful.”

The Aces (5-2) have championship aspirations and are playing a selfless brand of basketball in pursuit of their first title. Laimbeer said that starts with Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP who attempted eight shots and ceded the spotlight to her teammates. The rest of the Aces follow suit, and the result was yet another dominant victory over an inexperienced Fever team. Las Vegas defeated Indiana (1-7) 113-77 on Friday.

The ball moved, players moved and offense was easy to come by.

“This team is special when we play in our transition game,” said Hamby, whose scored 20 points in consecutive games for the first time in her career. “Each game is different each night because this team is so versatile. … That’s who we are.”

The Aces were equally in sync defensively, forcing long contested jumpers or funneling drivers into Cambage, who altered shots with her length around the rim.

The 2018 scoring champion has a different focus this season as she chases that championship.

“We’ve just got to come out and play a team game and play to our strengths and focus on who is hot that night,” she said. “Me, right now, all I’m focused on is rebounds and blocking shots and protecting the paint.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.