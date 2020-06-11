103°F
Aces

Aces’ Kelsey Plum undergoes season-ending Achilles surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 

Aces guard Kelsey Plum underwent season-ending surgery on her left Achilles tendon Thursday.

The team said in a news release that Plum should make a full recovery.

Plum tweeted that she tore her tendon a “couple days ago.”

“So many people that love and support me and will stand by me through this, I’m grateful,” she wrote. “I’ll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it (fist emoji).”

Plum, a fourth-year guard and former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick, averaged 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds last season. She was especially valuable during the playoffs, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent on 3-pointers.

“All of Las Vegas is in Kelsey’s corner and pulling for a quick recovery,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “We know that she will attack her rehabilitation with the same intensity with which she attacks the court, and we can’t wait to see her back at The House.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, drives to the basket against Washington Mystics center ...
Aces below roster maximum as deadline looms
By / RJ

WNBA teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 12 so players can get paid beginning June 1, according to a report from The Associated Press. The Aces currently have 11 players under contract.