Aces’ Kelsey Plum undergoes season-ending Achilles surgery

Kelsey Plum, a fourth-year guard and former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick, averaged 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the Aces in last season’s playoffs.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10, center) secures a loose ball over Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers (23, left) and Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21, right )during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20, left) draws a critical charging foul late on Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) slices to the rim past Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) and Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers (23) in the fourth quarter of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum underwent season-ending surgery on her left Achilles tendon Thursday.

The team said in a news release that Plum should make a full recovery.

Plum tweeted that she tore her tendon a “couple days ago.”

“So many people that love and support me and will stand by me through this, I’m grateful,” she wrote. “I’ll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it (fist emoji).”

Where do I start….I tore my achillies tendon couple days ago. So many people that love and support me and will stand by me through this, I’m grateful. I’ll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) June 11, 2020

Plum, a fourth-year guard and former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick, averaged 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds last season. She was especially valuable during the playoffs, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent on 3-pointers.

“All of Las Vegas is in Kelsey’s corner and pulling for a quick recovery,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “We know that she will attack her rehabilitation with the same intensity with which she attacks the court, and we can’t wait to see her back at The House.”

The comeback is always stronger than the setback. You got this @Kelseyplum10 pic.twitter.com/Dmf6Yk5u05 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.