Aces’ Liz Cambage opens up about mental health in candid essay

In the essay, entitled “DNP — Mental Health,” the 27-year-old Cambage writes that’s she’s “battled mental health problems” for about half of her life, and detailed issues with substance abuse and the pursuit of sobriety.

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage authored a candid essay for the Player’s Tribune on Sunday morning, explaining her struggles with anxiety and depression — and, subsequently, her two-game absence last week during which she was away from the team.

She also writes that she was on suicide watch in 2016, and explained that she told her mother at one point that she didn’t want to live anymore.

“I don’t think it’s until we’re ready to truly open up about those types of experiences — until we’re ready to get real about how mental health can be this dark and even losing battle — that we’ll be ready to take the next step in this conversation,” Cambage wrote.

The Australia native explained that she takes medication for mental health that helps stabilize her mood and sleep, but did not take it during the All-Star break, during which she played in the game at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Center.

She spent the weekend partying and drinking alcohol, thereby ending months of sobriety and prompting a depressive spiral.

“For as stable as my meds allow my mood to be, they can also have a dulling effect. I wake up groggy in the mornings,” she wrote. “I just wanted to feel a little more. That weekend, I felt too much.”

Cambage, in her first game after the All-Star break on July 30, shot 1 of 12 from the field and scored just six points in a win over the Dallas Wings, snapping her streak of 50 consecutive games scoring in double figures. She scored nine points against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 1 and afterward had “the most uncontrollable anxiety attack — a full-on breakdown.”

“My agent came and got me, and took me back to our team hotel so I could take some anxiety meds,” she wrote. “I try to avoid that unless it’s an emergency, because my body and mind live in a fog for the next 14 hours. But better to live in a fog than get carried away by the tide. That’s what happens — that’s the cycle. And eventually either you break it, or it breaks you.”

Cambage left the team after the Sparks game and didn’t play Aug. 3 against the Dallas Wings or on Monday against the Washington Mystics. She says she’s back on medication now, though it makes her feel “heavy and tired.”

She returned to practice Wednesday and played perhaps her finest game of the season Friday in an 87-84 loss to the Chicago Sky — tallying 28 points and 10 rebounds. Cambage also advocated for more mental health staffing across the WNBA. The NBA recently announced a new rule requiring every team to staff a mental health professional.

She hopes the WNBA implements something similar.

“I’m still here, and still fighting this battle on a daily basis,” she wrote. “And with the help of my family, and friends, and doctors, and amazing teammates and coaches and support system on the Aces, I’m going to keep fighting it.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.