Aces sign guard to multiyear extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 2:17 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots over Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) in ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots over Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Aces signed fourth-year guard Jackie Young to a two-year extension.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 WNBA draft, is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

“I’m grateful to (owner) Mark Davis and the Aces organization for believing in me and their commitment to investing in our team,” Young said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be back in the house in front of the best fans in the league, and for the opportunity to continue to call Vegas home.”

