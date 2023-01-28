Aces signing 2-time former WNBA MVP to bolster title defense
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker announced Saturday that she will sign with the Aces in free agency. Parker won WNBA titles with the Sparks and Sky.
Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion, announced Saturday that she will sign with the Aces in free agency.
The 36-year-old forward, who won titles with the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, joins the reigning WNBA champions as they attempt to defend their title in 2023.
Parker made the announcement on her Instagram account.
