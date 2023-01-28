58°F
Aces

Aces signing 2-time former WNBA MVP to bolster title defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2023 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2023 - 2:49 pm
Chicago Sky's Candace Parker advances the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattl ...
Chicago Sky's Candace Parker advances the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion, announced Saturday that she will sign with the Aces in free agency.

The 36-year-old forward, who won titles with the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, joins the reigning WNBA champions as they attempt to defend their title in 2023.

Parker made the announcement on her Instagram account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamshita on Twitter.

