Aces

Aces take care of business, romp past Sky in playoff opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 9:07 pm
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, ri ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, right, during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round playoff series.

The Aces can advance to the WNBA semifinals by winning Game 2 at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 and added seven assists to lead the Aces, while reigning MVP A’ja Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.c0m. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

