Aces take care of business, romp past Sky in playoff opener

All-Star guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points as the No. 1-seeded Aces comfortably beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, right, during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round playoff series.

The Aces can advance to the WNBA semifinals by winning Game 2 at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 and added seven assists to lead the Aces, while reigning MVP A’ja Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

