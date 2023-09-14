Aces take care of business, romp past Sky in playoff opener
All-Star guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points as the No. 1-seeded Aces comfortably beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round playoff series.
The Aces can advance to the WNBA semifinals by winning Game 2 at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
All-Star guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 and added seven assists to lead the Aces, while reigning MVP A’ja Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Aces lead 1-0
■ Game 1: Aces 87, Sky 59
■ Game 2: Noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena
■ Game 3*: TBD Wednesday at Chicago
* If necessary