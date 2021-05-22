Aces throttle Los Angeles Sparks in home opener
The Aces welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of 1,972 to Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday night for their first home game in 20 months, and rolled to a 97-69 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Chelsea Gray had a team-high 18 points to go with six assists for Las Vegas. Teammates A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby scored 17 apiece.
