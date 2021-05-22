Aces throttle Los Angeles Sparks in home opener

Chelsea Gray had a team-high 18 points to go with six assists for Las Vegas. A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young scored 17 apiece for the Aces, who held the Sparks to (percent) shooting.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) tips-off against Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) to start the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021, asLas Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) receives a ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) tries to drive past Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) keeps a ball away from Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes (15) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces players get together withLas Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, center, before a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces plays against Los Angeles Sparks during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fans watch the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) looks to pass against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fans watch the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fans watch the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8), Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer watches his players warming up before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks,Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces plays against Los Angeles Sparks during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces players get together before a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8), center, is introduced before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chi-tose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Aces welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of 1,972 to Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday night for their first home game in 20 months, and rolled to a 97-69 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Chelsea Gray had a team-high 18 points to go with six assists for Las Vegas. Teammates A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby scored 17 apiece.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.