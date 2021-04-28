69°F
Aces

Aces to face Los Angeles in scrimmage, exhibition game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 5:39 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' Angel McCoughtry, left, drives against Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper during t ...
Las Vegas Aces' Angel McCoughtry, left, drives against Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Aces will play the Los Angeles Sparks in two preseason games, the WNBA teams announced Tuesday.

The first is a closed-door scrimmage at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The teams meet again May 8 at 1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center in an exhibition that will be open to the media but not fans.

Las Vegas opens its season May 15 at the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

