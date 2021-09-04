Aces venture to Chicago for road game with Sky

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) gains control of the ball alongside Chicago Sky forward/center Azur‡ Stevens (30) and forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces gameday

Who: Aces vs. Chicago Sky

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

TV: KTNV-13.

About the Aces (20-7): They topped the Sky on Thursday sans All-Stars Dearica Hamby and Liz Cambage, who are out with an ankle injury and COVID-19, respectively. And they’ll be without the frontcourt duo again Sunday. That could mean more shots for starting two-guard Riquna Williams, who scored a season-high 21 points Thursday while attempting a season-high 15 shots. Kelsey Plum also eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season on Thursday, scoring 21 while securing a season-high five steals. She’s averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game as one of the top contenders for Sixth Woman of the Year. Kiah Stokes started in place of Cambage on Thursday and totaled 13 rebounds.

About the Sky (14-14): Candace Parker submitted her best outing of the season Thursday, posting a season-high 30 points while equaling a season best with 14 rebounds. Point guard Courtney Vandersloot controlled pace and tempo to the tune of 11 points and eight assists. Kahleah Copper leads the team in scoring, netting 14.8 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds. Allie Quigley remains one of the WNBA’s best shooters, converting 44.7 percent of her 3-point attempts.

WNBA honors: During halftime, the WNBA is unveiling the top 25 players in league history as part of its 25th anniversary festivities. Players were chosen by a panel comprised of media members that cover the league, along with notable “women’s basketball pioneers and advocates.” In order to be eligible, players must meet four of the seven criteria: win a major award; selected to an All-WNBA team; selected to an All-Defensive team; selected to a WNBA All-Star Game; a member of a championship team; ranking among the top 40 of at least one major statistical category; a recipient of the WNBA’s Community Assist Award. Liz Cambage, Chelsea Gray, Angel McCoughtry and A’ja Wilson are the Aces players eligible for selection.