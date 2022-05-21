Aces welcome back Mercury for 3rd matchup in first 7 games

The Aces are coming off a six-point win against the Minnesota Lynx Thursday and are undefeated at home.

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) boxes out Aces forward Theresa Plaisance (55) in the second half during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: KTNV-13

Radio: KWWN (100.9 FM, 1100 AM)

About the Aces (5-1): Jackie Young scored a season-high 25 points Thursday as the Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-87. The Aces are still undefeated at home and Young is averaging 19.2 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting from the field. A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray both scored 17 points in Thursday’s win. However, the Aces will be missing key bench contributor Riquna Williams (left foot sprain) for the next few weeks.

About the Mercury (2-3): Diana Taurasi scored 31 points, but the Mercury lost 94-84 to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night, their second consecutive defeat. Phoenix is still missing star center Brittney Griner, detained in Russia, while second-leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith was listed as questionable after missing Thursday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

