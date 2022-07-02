A’ja Wilson drafts teammates for WNBA All-Star Game

The rosters for the WNBA All-Star Game were selected Saturday, with Aces star A’ja Wilson drafting Team Wilson, which will be coached by the Aces’ Becky Hammon.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reaches for hand of forward A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces players A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby will be teammates on a squad led by Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon in the WNBA All-Star Game.

The rosters for the July 10 game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago were selected Saturday, with Wilson, a co-captain who finished first in fan voting, drafting Team Wilson. Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart drafted Team Stewart, coached by James Wade of the Chicago Sky.

Wilson took Plum with her second pick, after selecting Candace Parker with the No. 1 overall pick. Stewart took the Aces’ Jackie Young with her first pick. Wilson, Plum and Young will start, and Hamby, also chosen by Wilson, will be a reserve.

Stewart traded for teammate Sue Bird during the draft.

Bird was set to be a co-captain with Wilson before Stewart pulled off the deal to acquire Bird for Sylvia Fowles. Bird and Fowles are set to retire at the end of the season and were named co-captains with Stewart and Wilson.

“We can do legend for legend. OK, I got that. I’m good with that,” Wilson said. ‘I feel good about that. We’re back on track. That was a good one.”

Bird will be playing in her record 13th All-Star Game, and Fowles will be in her eighth.

The game will be televised by ABC, with tipoff at 10 a.m.