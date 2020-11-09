A’ja Wilson knows more about the DMV than you

The WNBA MVP showed off her competitive side on Saturday during special appearance on a Chicago podcast.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson waves at fans on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A’ja Wilson is not just skilled at basketball.

The WNBA MVP showed off her competitive side Saturday during a special appearance on an NPR show.

The Aces star was a guest on public radio’s popular show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” during which she was asked to play a game they called, “Please take a number and stand in line.”

The hosts tell Wilson since she’s the MVP, they want to test her knowledge about the DMV, “the office were we are all forced to spend time if we want to drive.” After all, she does a great job of driving the lane on the court.

Wilson was presented with a series of silly multiple choice questions regarding the DMV and got two out of three right, winning a prize pack for a lucky listener.

Put you knowledge to the test and listen to the podcast below.