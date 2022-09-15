Fans can cheer on Aces at watch parties in Las Vegas Valley
The Aces play the Sun in Connecticut on Thursday, and a win would crown them the 2022 WNBA Champions, bringing home Las Vegas’ first major-league championship.
Tonight is the night.
The Aces play the Sun in Connecticut on Thursday, and a win would crown them the 2022 WNBA Champions, bringing home Las Vegas’ first major-league championship.
Fans can gather and cheer on the Aces at multiple watch parties being held throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
— Hussong’s Boca Park; 740 S. Rampart Blvd.
— Slice of Vegas; The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd.
— Water Street Plaza; 240 S. Water St.
The Henderson watch party will feature prize giveaways and a live DJ. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and coolers with food and drinks.
The game begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.