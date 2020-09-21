98°F
Aces

Game day: Aces vs. Sun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

What: WNBA semifinals, Game 2 (Sun leads 1-0)

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

3 keys to victory

Wake-up call: “We came to play a basketball game, and they came to win a basketball game,” is how coach Bill Laimbeer described the Aces’ lack of energy in Sunday’s 87-62 Game 1 loss. The Aces were a step slow, and they hope they’re back in a normal rhythm after a week off before Game 1.

Keeping up with the Thomases: Jasmine Thomas scored a career-high 31 points in Game 1, and Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks. They combined to go 21-for-32 from the floor (61.8 percent), while the rest of the team was 13-for-36 (36.1 percent).

Dialing in from deep: The Aces don’t rely on the 3-pointer but usually make a high percentage. That wasn’t the case in Game 1. They were 1-for-14, with many coming outside the normal flow of the offense.

Jason Orts Review-Journal

