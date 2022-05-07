Hamby shines as Aces overwhelm Mercury for Hammon’s first win
A quick start and a productive night for Dearica Hamby helped the Aces give coach Becky Hammon her first win
PHOENIX — Forward Dearica Hamby scored 24 points as the Aces started the Becky Hammon era with a 106-88 win agianst the Phoenix Mercury Friday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young scored 20 points each for the Aces (1-0).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.