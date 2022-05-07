88°F
Hamby shines as Aces overwhelm Mercury for Hammon’s first win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 9:05 pm
 
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against th ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against the AcesՠJackie Young (0) during the home opener. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Diana Taurasi take to the court wearing a &# ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Diana Taurasi take to the court wearing a җe are BG 42Ӡshirt in honor of teammate Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia, prior to the home opener. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; AcesÕ AÕja Wilson (22) spins in the post against ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; AcesÕ AÕja Wilson (22) spins in the post against MercuryÕs Tina Charles (L) and Kristine Anigwe (33) during the home opener. (Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic)
Phoenix Mercury fan Michael Augustine wears buttons referring to Mercury's Brittney Griner befo ...
Phoenix Mercury fan Michael Augustine wears buttons referring to Mercury's Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game between the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
A floor decal in front of the scorer's table pays tribute to Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner ...
A floor decal in front of the scorer's table pays tribute to Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game between the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (10) drives to the basket between Phoenix Mercury's Skyler Diggins- ...
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (10) drives to the basket between Phoenix Mercury's Skyler Diggins-Smith, left, and Diana Taurasi, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy, front right, drives around Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) duri ...
Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy, front right, drives around Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Sophie Cunningham (9) fouls AcesՠA&#x5 ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Sophie Cunningham (9) fouls AcesՠAժa Wilson (22) as she drives past Mercuryճ Tina Charles (31) during the home opener. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) comes off a Tina Ch ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Mercuryճ Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) comes off a Tina Charles (31) screen against AcesՠKelsey Plum (10) during the home opener. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; The Aces bench reacts after a basket against the Mercury du ...
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; The Aces bench reacts after a basket against the Mercury during the home opener. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

PHOENIX — Forward Dearica Hamby scored 24 points as the Aces started the Becky Hammon era with a 106-88 win agianst the Phoenix Mercury Friday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young scored 20 points each for the Aces (1-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

