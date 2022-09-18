Las Vegas Aces 2022 WNBA Champions

Aces guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Aces to a Game 4 win and the first championship in franchise history.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots while Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to block during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. At left is Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and at right guard Kelsey Plum (10). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) while Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) guards Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis arrives early before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points and had six assists Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to help the top-seeded Aces defeat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 78-71 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville Connecticut.

The win clinched the first WNBA championship in franchise history for the Aces, winning the best-of-five series 3-1.

It’s also the first major-league professional championship won by a team from Las Vegas.

Reserve guard Riquna Williams added 17 points and two steals for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

