Aces

Las Vegas Aces center JiSu Park to sit out 2020 WNBA season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

Aces center JiSu Park will sit out the 2020 WNBA season to train this summer in South Korea, the team announced Thursday.

Park, 21, played sparingly in 2019, averaging 6.5 minutes in 25 games.

“JiSu has been the ultimate professional and a tremendous teammate over the last two years,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “We know she will spend the rest of the year working tirelessly and look forward to welcoming her back to the Aces for the 2021 season.”

Las Vegas acquired Park on draft day in 2018 from the Minnesota Lynx. She has played in 57 games, including 11 starts, and has career averages of 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

The Aces have one of the WNBA’s top frontcourts with All-Stars A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage, and Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

