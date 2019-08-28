Las Vegas Aces lose at Indiana for 3rd straight defeat, 86-71
The Aces lost their third straight game Tuesday night, falling to the Indiana Fever 86-71 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Aces were the only WNBA team this season that hadn’t lost three straight games.
A’ja Wilson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Las Vegas (19-12), and Kelsey Plum scored 15.
