Las Vegas Aces lose at Indiana for 3rd straight defeat, 86-71

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 6:05 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2019 - 6:08 pm

The Aces lost their third straight game Tuesday night, falling to the Indiana Fever 86-71 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Aces were the only WNBA team this season that hadn’t lost three straight games.

A’ja Wilson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Las Vegas (19-12), and Kelsey Plum scored 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

