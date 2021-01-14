Las Vegas Aces re-sign 2 players

Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen (15) goes to the basket against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday announced they have re-signed guard Lindsay Allen and forward Emma Cannon.

Allen was the Aces’ starting point guard throughout the 2020 regular season and helped them to the WNBA’s best record at 18-4 and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

She set career highs with 3.3 points per game and shooting percentages of 42.4 from the floor, 35.3 from 3-point range and 80.0 from the free-throw line. She tied her career high with 11 points twice and had two games with seven assists and no turnovers.

Cannon didn’t join the Aces until the final game of the regular season but was a factor during their playoff run. She averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while making 50 percent of her shots. She tied her career high with 17 points in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against Seattle.

